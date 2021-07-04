DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Reaches $13.48

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $13.48 or 0.00037595 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $14.00 million and approximately $499,343.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 38.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,382 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,830 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

