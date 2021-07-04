Dvision Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.80 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $59.12 million and approximately $24.80 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dvision Network Profile

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

