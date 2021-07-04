DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

DZSI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in DZS during the 1st quarter worth $4,596,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DZS in the first quarter worth $6,220,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of DZS by 61.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DZS in the first quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $557.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.36. DZS has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.21.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. On average, analysts expect that DZS will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

