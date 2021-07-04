EagleX (EGX) Achieves Market Cap of $11,533.08

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, EagleX has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $11,533.08 and approximately $232.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00132638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00167436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,329.52 or 1.00013438 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io

EagleX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

