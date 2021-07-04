eBoost (EBST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $103.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and $103.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.46 or 0.00410769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000052 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.