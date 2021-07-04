Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth about $155,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,957. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $229.84 million, a PE ratio of 690.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

