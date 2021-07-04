Edgeware (EDG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $817,379.00

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 26% higher against the dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $33.38 million and $817,379.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00054389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.75 or 0.00794642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

