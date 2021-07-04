Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of Editas Medicine worth $31,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 84.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 31,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 7.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 100.0% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

EDIT opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.94. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDIT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

