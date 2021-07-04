Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 3.04% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,579,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,362 shares of company stock worth $20,748,028. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Shares of EW traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.59. 1,838,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,164. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $106.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.69.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

