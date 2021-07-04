Egretia (EGT) Reaches Market Cap of $6.56 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Egretia has a total market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Egretia has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Egretia Profile

EGT is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

