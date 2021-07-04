Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Tops $0.0380 on Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $460,311.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00410550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,813,182 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.