Elastos (ELA) Market Capitalization Reaches $44.02 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00006407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $44.02 million and approximately $16.47 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006624 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000073 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000230 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000904 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,261,205 coins and its circulating supply is 19,358,378 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.