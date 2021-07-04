Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Reaches $121.39 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $121.39 million and approximately $164,485.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,878,123,237 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

