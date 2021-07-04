Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,908 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of Electronic Arts worth $37,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $13,785,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after buying an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.6% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,497 shares of company stock worth $17,207,040 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.35.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.41. 1,224,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,414. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

