Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $8,418.88 and approximately $79.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

