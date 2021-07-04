eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Short Interest Update

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

EMAN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 798,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,300. eMagin has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $224.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 255,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $1,060,926.75. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $171,534.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,942.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,458,489 shares of company stock worth $5,113,426. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in eMagin in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in eMagin by 200.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 108,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in eMagin by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60,531 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in eMagin in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in eMagin in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

