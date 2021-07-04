Emercoin Price Tops $0.0571 on Top Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $14,778.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,768,056 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

