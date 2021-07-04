Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 221,670 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $12,643,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,347,000 after buying an additional 694,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 174.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 505,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENBL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of ENBL stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.66. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.