Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,345,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,321,522 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.32% of Enbridge worth $2,451,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 68.8% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 645,846 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,019. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.20%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.15.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

