Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Encore Capital Group worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECPG shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

