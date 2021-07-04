Endor Protocol Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $153,028.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00398631 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000799 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00015315 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001232 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,969,669 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

