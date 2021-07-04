Energi 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.74 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00004297 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $64.52 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00035520 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00266475 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00037680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi's official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi's official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

