Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Billion

Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to announce $15.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.71 billion and the highest is $19.36 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $7.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $61.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.16 billion to $76.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $62.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.46 billion to $81.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ET. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

