Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Tops $6.03

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for $6.03 or 0.00017316 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $181.27 million and $826,595.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00130827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00166687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,911.65 or 1.00258130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002944 BTC.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token’s launch date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

