EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,872 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.