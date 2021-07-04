Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Hits $1.13 on Major Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003286 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $942.07 million and $84.78 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00054367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.35 or 0.00792523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

