EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Short Interest Up 21.1% in June

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in EnPro Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NPO traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.49. 58,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $99.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.