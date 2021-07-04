EnterCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $9,285.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $80,614.44 and $9,285.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.63 or 0.00802469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.59 or 0.08070599 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.