Enzyme Finance Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00054716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.33 or 0.00791639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.00 or 0.07988970 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

