EOSDT (EOSDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $3,360.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00046167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00135752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00167022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,566.47 or 1.00174413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

