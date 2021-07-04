EpiK Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $734,531.00 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $13.47 million and approximately $734,531.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00131994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00167533 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.24 or 1.00237261 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins and its circulating supply is 39,846,304 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpiK Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

