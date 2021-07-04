Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $19,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.54. 4,451,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,359. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

