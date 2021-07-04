Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 60,186 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.5% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $19,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,802,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,451,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,359. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.