Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 212,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 89.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.36. 798,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

