Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.70. 1,943,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

