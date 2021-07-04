Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

FB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.70. 11,524,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,295,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,326,020 shares of company stock valued at $747,859,261. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.