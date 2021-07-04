Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,627 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,884,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.66. The stock has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

