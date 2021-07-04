Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,999 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $127.84. 5,318,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

