Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,866 shares of company stock worth $169,852,563. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $47.01 on Friday, reaching $2,574.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,830. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,428.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,576.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

