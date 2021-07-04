Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Up 27.0% in June

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 889,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 513,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $800.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $757.72. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 34.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 23.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.2% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

