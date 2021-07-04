Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE EQD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,967. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

