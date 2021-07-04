Era Swap 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,032.00 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Era Swap has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Era Swap has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $6,032.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00054534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.95 or 0.00784562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

ES is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.