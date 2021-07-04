Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $7.02 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $7.02 or 0.00020367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $224.61 million and $1.58 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,449.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,258.91 or 0.06557091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.53 or 0.01499368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.47 or 0.00410642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00161467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.90 or 0.00618003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.00426199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.00337462 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

