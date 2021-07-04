Essentia (ESS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $118,744.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00017740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.00761087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,771.89 or 0.07865825 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

