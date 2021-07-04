Essentia (ESS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104,901.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Essentia has traded up 16% against the dollar. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $104,901.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.34 or 0.00795780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars.

