Ether Zero 24-Hour Volume Hits $12,332.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $343,553.99 and approximately $12,332.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,348.44 or 0.06630458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00161495 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,736,148 coins and its circulating supply is 183,706,736 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

