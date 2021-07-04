Etherisc DIP Token Hits Market Cap of $21.53 Million (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $21.53 million and $180,419.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00055074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.47 or 0.00804586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.53 or 0.08039898 BTC.

About Etherisc DIP Token

DIP is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

