Ethernity Chain Price Tops $5.97 on Top Exchanges (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $66.37 million and $2.68 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.97 or 0.00016740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethernity Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00054942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.45 or 0.00803430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.64 or 0.08093600 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,119,894 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethernity Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethernity Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethernity Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.