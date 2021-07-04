Ethverse Hits Market Cap of $253,964.95 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a market cap of $253,964.95 and $53,566.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00229982 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.11 or 0.00785760 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,511,593 coins and its circulating supply is 8,421,419 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

