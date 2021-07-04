EUNO Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $155.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $438.08 or 0.01276286 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,248,594,764 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

